News flash: Xbox Series X available right now at Best Buy, stock limited

Although most of the latest Xbox Series X activity has been happening at GameStop and Walmart, Best Buy currently has the Xbox Series X for sale (at the regular $500 price).

Instead of forcing you to constantly refresh in hopes of seeing an "Add to cart" button, Best Buy is taking this friendlier, automated approach:

Good luck! Let us know if you were able to buy the console.

