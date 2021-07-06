Newly announced Nintendo Switch OLED leaves fans disappointed

Nintendo

Nintendo announced a new Switch model on Tuesday, and the reveal left some fans wanting more.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model, which features a new 7-inch OLED screen, is available Oct. 8. Its organic light-emitting diode display promises to offer more vivid colors and crisp contrast.

Talk of a new Switch had been brewing recently, especially in the leadup to Nintendo's virtual E3 event in June. Many were hoping a "Switch Pro" would be announced. Nintendo released the original Switch in 2017, and the Switch Lite debuted in 2019.

In short, fans are disappointed.

For some, the OLED model didn't seem to flex enough new features in comparison to former models. You can read more about the new OLED Switch here. In the meantime, memes.

Some found the new Switch underwhelming

There was the "Nintendo: My work here is done" vibe:

Nintendo announcing the new OLED Switch pic.twitter.com/awDMP6Qjn7 — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) July 6, 2021

There was letdown: "The so-called switch pro is, at best, more of a switch young professional."

the so-called switch pro is, at best, more of a switch young professional looking to gain experience in a crowded field despite its lack of marketable skills https://t.co/LjK0Esmv9G — Nathan Grayson (@Vahn16) July 6, 2021

And there was expectation vs. reality.

Nintendo Switch OLED... being ordered by nintendo. pic.twitter.com/FBbEm90nBn — 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒌𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓💫 (@Trickster____) July 6, 2021

Some wanted specific features

"Best I can do is a slightly better screen."

Gamers: Can we get a more powerful Switch that can at the very least run all games 1080p/30fps docked?



Nintendo: pic.twitter.com/6UxUwI6Y42 — Stephen Brown (@HonestGamer97) July 6, 2021

"Trust me, I work at Nintendo."

Nintendo Switch OLED development in a nutshell- trust me I work at nintendo pic.twitter.com/Y1fulL16Jd — LL AyeJ (@ayejayo) July 6, 2021

All them rumors of a 4K a capable Switch pro just to get an OLED screen & "enhanced audio". This is why you take rumor reports with a grain a salt 😭😭😭 https://t.co/EeXuh4HHV6 — The Black Hokage (@TheBlackHokage) July 6, 2021

That new switch model pretty underwhelming. It take a faster processor over oled any day.



Have you played hyrule warriors on the switch? Thing nearly dies each time. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) July 6, 2021

Others said they might still cave and spend

"Me walking to my local game store to buy … Switch OLED after Twitter told me not to."

Me walking to my local game store to buy Skyward Sword HD, Zelda Joy Cons, Zelda Loftwing Amiibo, Zelda Game and Watch, and Switch OLED after Twitter told me not to when they release. #NintendoSwitch #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/Q1k4d3mfV4 — Blandrew (@BlandrewYT) July 6, 2021