Newest Prime Day smartwatch deals on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales are live and people searching for a new smartwatch have opportunities to get deep discounts at Amazon or rival sales from Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

Here are some of the best deals we've found on smartwatches, including Apple Watch, Fitbit and Samsung wearables. Note that some earlier Apple Watch deals have already sold out or disappeared, but they may return.

Fitbit This advanced Fitbit Sense model is ideal for tracking heart health, stress management, and even skin temperature. It comes in colors of graphite/carbon or white/gold, and is supported by Alexa or Google Assistant. With built-in GPS and long lasting battery for 6-plus days, the Fitbit Sense is more than 30% off at $200.

Sarah Tew Equipped with GPS and Bluetooth, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers advanced health monitoring, long-lasting battery, and fitness tracking all wrapped up in a sleek Aqua Black design. According to CNET's Lexy Savvides, this second generation model is of better value than the third generation. With a list price of $250, this deal scores more than a third off.

If you want something a little bigger than the 40mm Apple Watch, you can also save $79 on the larger 44mm Series 6 model at Amazon. The discount is available only for the Product Red model. At Best Buy and Walmart, you can save $70 on Apple's pricing, with Best Buy offering the discount in the same five colors as the 40mm mode and Walmart in red and white. (Note: An earlier deal on the 40mm Product Red model at Amazon has now ended.)

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Apple's more affordable Watch isn't seeing the same deep discount as the Series 6, but there are some deals to be found. Amazon is offering the Watch SE 40mm for $269, a $10 savings from the usual $279 price. Some colors have a coupon too, to save $30 more. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Smartwatch deals now expired