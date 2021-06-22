Newest Prime Day smartwatch deals on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Fitbit

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales are live and people looking for their new smartwatch have opportunities to get deep discounts at Amazon or rival sales from Walmart, Best Buy and Target.
Here are some of the best deals we've found on smartwatches, including Apple Watch, Fitbit and Samsung wearables. Note that some earlier Apple Watch deals have already sold out or disappeared, but they may return.
This advanced Fitbit Sense model is ideal for tracking heart health, stress management, and even skin temperature. It comes in colors of graphite/carbon or white/gold, and is supported by Alexa or Google Assistant. With built-in GPS and long lasting battery for 6-plus days, the Fitbit Sense is more than 30% off at $200.
Equipped with GPS and Bluetooth, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers advanced health monitoring, long-lasting battery, and fitness tracking all wrapped up in a sleek Aqua Black design. According to CNET's Lexy Savvides, this second generation model is of better value than the third generation. With a list price of $250, this deal scores more than a third off.
If you want something a little bigger than the 40mm Apple Watch, you can also save $79 on the larger 44mm Series 6 model at Amazon. The discount is available only for the Product Red model. At Best Buy and Walmart, you can save $70 on Apple's pricing, with Best Buy offering the discount in the same five colors as the 40mm mode and Walmart in red and white. (Note: An earlier deal on the 40mm Product Red model at Amazon has now ended.)
Apple's more affordable Watch isn't seeing the same deep discount as the Series 6, but there are some deals to be found. Amazon is offering the Watch SE 40mm for $269, a $10 savings from the usual $279 price. Some colors have a coupon too, to save $30 more.
Smartwatch deals now expired
Apple still sells the Apple Watch Series 3, and while it has had issues for some lately when updating to new software versions, the 2017 smartwatch still does the job of providing basic notifications and health tracking on your wrist.
Amazon doesn't yet have the discount but you can find the lower price at Best Buy, Walmart and Target.
The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $120 discount at Best Buy and Amazon on the 40mm Product Red model, and up to $70 off on other models. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there).
