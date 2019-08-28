The newest Material Kitchen pans start at $95

Material Kitchen

Material Kitchen was founded a few years back by Eunice Byun and Dave Nguyen, disrupting the cookware category with a digitally native commerce model and quality direct-to-consumer cutlery, kitchen utensils and cookware, all with free shipping and a 60-day free trial. Think Warby Parker, but for great kitchenware: The company is aiming for home chefs who don't have an unlimited budget, but still want great-looking utensils and cookware.

Today, it's expanding its product line with The 29 Collection -- a bunch of ultra-sturdy copper core pans designed for everyday use, but built to last forever (with a warranty to back it up).

The collection, available now and only on Material Kitchen's website, features three pans all made with durable copper cores and come in either a classic stainless steel or coated nonstick surface, depending on your needs and preference. The copper core was chosen specifically for its high conductivity rate -- heating up faster than most materials -- but also extreme durability, ensuring the pans won't warp over time and look as good worn-in on day 700 as they do out of the box.

Check out two of the new 29 Collection -- both available for purchase now -- below. Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Material Kitchen Material's copper core, five-ply stainless steel classic pans are available in two sizes and guaranteed to last a lifetime (a warranty makes sure of it). They're also reasonably priced at $95-$105 (depending on size), dishwasher safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Material Kitchen Material's nonstick coated pan is PFOA-free, cadmium-free and lead-free. With its copper core, stainless steel alloy and beautiful green coating, this pan was designed to stand up to metal spatulas, tongs and spoons. Material says it withstood 37 times more strokes than the leading ceramic pan, plus it's dishwasher-safe, oven-safe up to 500 degrees and comes with a lifetime warranty.