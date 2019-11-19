Newegg unveils Black Friday 2019 deals: New discounts on gaming laptops, components and more

Newegg

Black Friday has come to Newegg. Following in the footsteps of Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target and Walmart, the computer and electronics specialist has now unveiled its game plan for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. And though the main event doesn't get underway until Monday, Nov. 25 -- there are a handful of solid deals live right now. In addition to the Black Friday ad and all of the details of the sale, we've highlighted three of the best deals we've found so far below. Check it out.

How Newegg's sale will work



Some current deals are only available for a limited time.

Main sale prices will come online at Newegg.com at 12 a.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 25.

New deals will be added on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and again on Friday, Nov. 29.

And another batch of deals will launch at Newegg's Cyber Monday site on Dec. 1. That sale is scheduled to run through Dec. 8.

Newegg Newegg had suggested that this deal would end on Monday evening -- but it's still available. MSI's snazzy GS65 delivers decent performance for gamers and has a stylish but acceptably businesslike design. Newegg's configuration features a 9th-gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This deal, which includes a $100 discount and a $100 rebate, is Black Friday paydirt. Read our MSI GL65 Stealth review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch gaming machine from Lenovo has been making the Black Friday rounds. Newegg has a nice entry-level configuration featuring an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (plus a 1TB hard drive) -- for $900. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer packs a lot of unique features into the midpriced Predator Helios. Newegg has slashed $260 from a higher-end configuration. With this deal, you get a 15.6-inch display, a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of DDR5 RAM, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pretty nice. Read our Acer Predator Helios 300 review.