Newegg delivery boxes will help you donate to charity for free

Newegg

Online electronics retailer Newegg is allowing its delivery boxes to be reused to ship donations to various local charities at no additional cost. This change is made possible by a partnership between Newegg and Give Back Box, a platform that has been using retail boxes to distribute donated goods since 2012, partnering with companies such as Amazon, Overstock, Lego and many others.

To reuse Newegg boxes, customers just have to and print out a free shipping label.

"The holidays in particular are a time of great need in our communities, and we're happy to team up with Give Back Box to give our customers an easy way to help those in need during a time of year that can be especially challenging," said Anthony Chow, Newegg's global CEO, in a press release.

See also: End-of-the-year charitable donations: Tax deductions, eligibility and everything else you need to know