Newegg Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Tuesday brings new laptop deals

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

As we turn the page from Cyber Monday, Newegg keeps it coming with some excellent new deals. (In fact, its official Cyber Week sale is scheduled to run through Dec. 8.) Right now, there are some big discounts on older Surface devices -- including this first-generation Surface Laptop with heavy-duty components selling for $949.

And you can still get the LG C9 OLED TV at $1,799 for the 65-inch version and the massive 82-inch LG TV on sale for $1,499 -- that's about $200 less than other retailers and about $700 off the sticker price. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.)

We've also found some great prices on speakers, headphones, laptops and a range of other tech. Check out some of our top picks below, or head to Newegg's Cyber Week site for the latest.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the older model, from 2018, but it's coming with a top-shelf configuration: an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Still, the Type Cover is not included with this deal. Read our Surface Pro 6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the first-gen Surface Laptop selling at a significant discount with some pretty good components including a seventh-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Read our Surface Laptop review.

Newegg We haven't reviewed this particular model but it's an 82-inch OLED set from LG -- a company that generally makes excellent TVs. Newegg's price is about $200 cheaper than what you'll find at Best Buy or anywhere else today. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.)

Sarah Tew/CNET The LG C9 OLED TV has better image quality than any television we've ever tested. What else is there to say? Newegg's price was $100 lower on Black Friday, but $1,799 for the 65-inch model remains the best price right now. This will sell out fast. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.) Read our LG C9 OLED TV review.

Newegg A textbook Black Friday deal: The Sennheiser M2 earbuds are a few years old, but deliver good audio quality at a bargain bin price. Read our Sennheiser M2 review.

Newegg We haven't tested these speakers, but JBL generally makes great products. And this is a head-turning price -- about $300 under what you'll find anywhere else for these wireless speakers.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer packs a lot of unique features into the midpriced Predator Helios. Newegg has slashed $300 from a higher-end configuration. With this deal, you get a 15.6-inch display, a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of DDR5 RAM, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pretty nice. Read our Acer Predator Helios 300 review.

