Newegg Cyber Monday 2019 deals: The best prices on huge LG TVs

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

It's Cyber Monday and Newegg has surfaced new deals on TVs, laptops, headphones and more. The retailer continues to show the lowest price currently available on the amazing LG C9 OLED TV -- $1,799 for the 65-inch version. We're also liking the look of this 82-inch LG TV on sale for $1,499 -- that's about $200 less than the price other retailers have. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.)

We're also seeing terrific prices and restocks of deals that were previously sold out on headphones, speakers and a range of other gear. We've highlighted the cream of the crop below, but all of the deals can be found at Newegg's Cyber Monday site. The sale is scheduled to run through Dec. 8.

Newegg Cyber Monday deals available now



Newegg We haven't reviewed this particular model but it's an 82-inch OLED set from LG -- a company that generally makes excellent TVs. Newegg's price is about $200 cheaper than what you'll find at Best Buy or anywhere else today. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.)

Sarah Tew/CNET The LG C9 OLED TV has better image quality than any television we've ever tested. What else is there to say? Newegg's price was $100 lower on Black Friday, but $1,799 for the 65-inch model remains the best price right now. This will sell out fast. (Note that Newegg is not an authorized LG reseller and these sets may not be covered under the manufacturer's warranty. As always: caveat emptor.) Read our LG C9 OLED TV review.

Josh Goldman/CNET This is a very sweet deal on the previous generation of Lenovo's excellent Yoga hybrid. You get a 13.9-inch FHD display, heavy duty eighth-gen IntelCore i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 920 review.

Dell Dell's Vostro line is designed for business folks -- but this loaded configuration would let you interrupt the workday for some gaming. After an $820 discount, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics card for $999.

Newegg A textbook Black Friday deal: The Sennheiser M2 earbuds are a few years old, but deliver good audio quality at a bargain bin price. Read our Sennheiser M2 review.

Newegg We haven't tested these speakers, but JBL generally makes great products. And this is a head-turning price -- about $300 under what you'll find anywhere else for these wireless speakers.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer packs a lot of unique features into the midpriced Predator Helios. Newegg has slashed $300 from a higher-end configuration. With this deal, you get a 15.6-inch display, a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of DDR5 RAM, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pretty nice. Read our Acer Predator Helios 300 review.



