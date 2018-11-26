Cyber Monday 2018 Newegg: The best deals on laptops, tablets, PCs, gaming and much more!

Newegg is still going strong with the deals for Cyber Monday. Following up on some monster discounts for Black Friday, Newegg has solid sales on a range of computer stuff: gaming rigs, motherboards, a la carte processors, hard drives and other components from your favorite brands like Asus, Samsung, HP and Acer.

While retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy and Staples are all offering up a handful of gaming desktops and laptops this year, none can match the breadth and depth of Newegg in those categories. And it's also got everything from niche gaming brands to thermal desktop cases and all sorts of other gaming accessories.

Some things to know:

. Newegg is online only -- it has no retail locations -- and some of these promotions have already sold out. We've included information about start and end dates, where available.

PCs, laptops and tablets

HP ZBook 14u G4 laptop with Core i7 and 1TB SSD for $1,000 (Save $850) HP This HP ZBook 14u G4 laptop has real deal specs, including a 1TB SSD. You also get a seventh-gen Intel Core i7-7500U, AMD FirePro W4190M graphics and 16GB of RAM. Worth a look. $999.00 at Newegg

Acer Switch Alpha 12 for $560 ($180 off) A great price for this very well-done Windows tablet, especially as it includes a mainstream Core i5 processor, and the clip-on keyboard. It even has its own fanless, liquid cooling system -- Acer's LiquidLoop. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Sold out: Acer Aspire 5 with Nvidia GeForce MX150 and Intel Core i5 for $500 ($200 off) Newegg has loaded up this Acer laptop with a remarkable collection of components. We loved a nearly identical version at $600. And for $100 less, Newegg is offering it with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This deal is currently sold out. Check back, though. Retailers tend to restock. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Monitors

Pixio PX276 27" Wide Screen Bezel-less Display: $250 ($150 off) This monitor has a lot of bells and whistles, including a fast response time of 1ms (TN Panel), 144Hz refresh rate and more. $250.00 at Newegg

LG 32GK650F-B 32-inch gaming monitor for $530 Cheaper monitors are easy to find, but this model has a high 2,560x1,440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Freesync support and super-thin bezels. See at Newegg

Out of stock: Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $100 ($20 off) The stuff that Black Friday is made of -- a 24-inch gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync technology for $100. You'll need to enter promo code BFAD100 to get the discount. This deal is sold out. See at Newegg

Streamers, components and accessories

Nvidia Shield for $140 ($40 off) A great gift for someone who wants a very high-end version of the Roku and Amazon Fire media streamers that stuff so many stockings. It support 4K and HDR content, runs Android TV apps, and can stream full-on PC games from Nvidia's cloud gaming service. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake six-core CPU for $250 ($30 off) This is why you come to Newegg. This is likely to be the lowest price you'll find on Intel's current-gen midrange Core i5 CPU. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Mushkin Reactor 1TB Internal Solid State Drive (2.5 Inch SATA III) for $143 (save $117) A really big, really fast SSD drive used to be an unaffordable luxury. Now you can add 1TB of solid-state storage with pretty decent read/write speeds, for a very reasonable price. I found a similar discount on Amazon, too. See at Newegg