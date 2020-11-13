Newegg Black November sale: Get guaranteed Black Friday prices all month long

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

You don't need to wait the Friday after Thanksgiving to save on tech this year. Retailers are already getting a jump on Black Friday sales. You'll find crazy deals for the entire month of November, some of which guarantee Black Friday pricing. That means if the sale prices you see today drop any lower between now and Black Friday, you'll get refunded the difference. Best Buy is running Black Friday guarantees all month long, and Newegg's "Black November" sale is in full swing with a similar pledge.

Newegg's Black Friday sale features huge discounts on a bunch of items, all of which have a badge that reads, "Black Friday Price Protection." Really, it should read "Cyber Monday Price Protection" because if you purchase a product with that badge between now and Nov. 22, Newegg will refund you the difference if its price drops lower on or before Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

Right now, Newegg has steep discounts on a wide range of products, but these prices dry up by Monday, so you'll want to take a look this weekend (and some items are selling out at these prices, so don't take too long).

You can browse all of , but keep reading to see our favorite picks.

MSI This budget laptop avoids two common pitfalls -- outdated CPU and low-resolution display -- that often befall budget buyers. It boasts a modern, 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and the 15.6-inch display features full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution instead of the lower-res 1,366x768 panels found on many budget models. The 256GB SSD is the only downside because you can find 512GB SSDs starting around this price.

ABS This ABS Gladiator Gaming PC is built on an Intel Core i710700F CPU with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a generous 1TB SSD. You also get a GeForce RTX 2070 Super, which is capable of rendering real-time ray-tracing. It has a glass side panel to expose the illuminated RGB fans.

LG This LG BX Series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV delivers OLED display quality for $500 right now. You get Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for audio, webOS for video streaming, and it's all controllable via LG's Magic Remote. The display is compatible with both G-Sync and FreeSync for tear-free gaming visuals if you connect a PC or gaming console.

HP This budget gaming laptop serves up a 16.1-inch, full HD display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. Storage is limited with only a 256GB SSD. The GTX 1650 Ti GPU should let you play most games at medium to high settings at 1080p.

Gigabyte Move up in price and you get a more capable mobile gaming rig with RTX graphics and a fast display. This 15-inch laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup and offers excellent value, along with ray-tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The 17.3-inch Gigabyte Aorus 7 is also on sale.

ABS This ABS Gladiator mid-tower gaming PC features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. That's a lot of CPU and GPU for the money. Also on board is a 1TB SSD of speedy storage, with room to add another drive to expand the storage capacity.