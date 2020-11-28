Newegg Black Friday deals still available: Smart TVs, gaming laptops, PCs and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday may have come and gone, but tons of deals on great tech products are still available at Newegg. Newegg's "Black November" sale offers some big price drops for the gaming laptop, PC or smart TV you've been waiting for.

Newegg's Black Friday sale features not only large discounts on tons of items, but a best-price guarantee: If you bought a product with the "Black Friday Price Protection" badge before Nov. 22, Newegg will refund you the difference if its price drops lower on or before Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

Right now, Newegg has steep discounts on a wide range of items, but note that if you see something you want, you'll want to buy it soon because some products are selling out. Keep reading to see the latest deals and our favorite picks.

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate's 7 favorite Black Friday gifts

This massive 85-inch 4K TV is powered by a QLED panel with quantum dot tech that delivers superb color depth. The LED is edge-lit for better picture contrast with less light leakage. It includes Alexa and Bixby for voice control, a pair of USB ports and Samsung's smart TV interface. Read our Samsung Q70 review here.

LG This LG BX Series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV delivers OLED display quality for $500 off right now. You get Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for audio and WebOS for video streaming, and it's all controllable via LG's Magic Remote. The display is compatible with both G-Sync and FreeSync for tear-free gaming visuals if you connect a PC or gaming console.

MSI This Intel Core i7 gaming laptop has a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM and combines a 512GB solid-state drive with a 1TB hard drive for storage. It's currently priced at $1,400 for Black Friday but you can get an extra $100 off by applying promo code 4STUDENT at checkout.

Polk This package, which usually lists for $459, comes with four TL1 satellite speakers, one TL1 center-channel speaker and a down-firing powered subwoofer.

HP This budget gaming laptop serves up a 16.1-inch, full HD display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. Storage is limited with only a 256GB SSD. The GTX 1650 Ti GPU should let you play most games at medium to high settings at 1080p.

Gigabyte Move up in price and you get a more capable mobile gaming rig with RTX graphics and a fast display. This 15-inch laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup and offers excellent value, along with ray-tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The 17.3-inch Gigabyte Aorus 7 is also on sale.

Sold out or expired deals

ABS This ABS Master Gaming PC is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 16GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. For storage, it comes with a 1TB SSD. It has glass panels on the front and side to display the RGB lighting within.

MSI This budget laptop avoids two common pitfalls -- outdated CPU and low-resolution display -- that often befall budget buyers. It boasts a modern, 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and the 15.6-inch display features full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution instead of the lower-res 1,366x768 panels found on many budget models. The 256GB SSD is the only downside because you can find 512GB SSDs starting around this price.

Newegg This mid-tower gaming system bumps you up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 GPU while also providing the ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9700F, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

ABS This ABS Gladiator midtower gaming PC features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. That's a lot of CPU and GPU for the money. Also on board is a 1TB SSD of speedy storage, with room to add another drive to expand the storage capacity.