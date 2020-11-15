Newegg Black Friday deals: Save huge on an 85-inch Samsung TV, gaming PCs, laptops and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

You don't need to wait the Friday after Thanksgiving to save on tech this year. Retailers are already getting a jump on Black Friday sales. You'll find crazy deals for the entire month of November, some of which guarantee Black Friday pricing. That means if the sale prices you see today drop any lower between now and Black Friday, you'll get refunded the difference. Best Buy is running Black Friday guarantees all month long, and Newegg's "Black November" sale is in full swing with a similar pledge.

Newegg's Black Friday sale features huge discounts on a bunch of items, all of which have a badge that reads, "Black Friday Price Protection." Really, it should read "Cyber Monday Price Protection" because if you buy a product with that badge between now and Nov. 22, Newegg will refund you the difference if its price drops lower on or before Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

Right now, Newegg has steep discounts on a wide range of products, but these prices dry up by Monday, so you'll want to take a look this weekend (and some items are selling out at these prices, so don't take too long).

This massive 85-inch 4K TV is powered by a QLED panel with quantum dot tech that delivers superb color depth. The LED is edge-lit for better picture contrast with less light leakage. It includes Alexa and Bixby for voice control, a pair of USB ports and Samsung's smart TV interface. Read our Samsung Q70 review here.

LG This LG BX Series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV delivers OLED display quality for $500 off right now. You get Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for audio, webOS for video streaming, and it's all controllable via LG's Magic Remote. The display is compatible with both G-Sync and FreeSync for tear-free gaming visuals if you connect a PC or gaming console.

MSI This Intel Core i7 gaming laptop has a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM and combines a 512GB solid-state drive with a 1TB hard drive for storage. It's currently priced at $1,400 for Black Friday but you can get an extra $100 off by applying promo code 4STUDENT at checkout.

ABS This ABS Master Gaming PC is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 16GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. For storage, it comes with a 1TB SSD. It has glass panels on the front and side to display the RGB lighting within.

Polk This package, which usually lists for $459, comes with four TL1 satellite speakers, one TL1 center-channel speaker and a down-firing powered subwoofer.

HP This budget gaming laptop serves up a 16.1-inch, full HD display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. Storage is limited with only a 256GB SSD. The GTX 1650 Ti GPU should let you play most games at medium to high settings at 1080p.

Sold out or expired deals

ABS This ABS Gladiator Gaming PC is built on an Intel Core i710700F CPU with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a generous 1TB SSD. You also get a GeForce RTX 2070 Super, which is capable of rendering real-time ray-tracing. It has a glass side panel to expose the illuminated RGB fans.

ABS This ABS Gladiator mid-tower gaming PC features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. That's a lot of CPU and GPU for the money. Also on board is a 1TB SSD of speedy storage, with room to add another drive to expand the storage capacity.

Gigabyte Move up in price and you get a more capable mobile gaming rig with RTX graphics and a fast display. This 15-inch laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup and offers excellent value, along with ray-tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The 17.3-inch Gigabyte Aorus 7 is also on sale.

Newegg This mid-tower gaming system bumps you up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 GPU while also providing the ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9700F, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.