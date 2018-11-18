Newegg Black Friday 2018 deals: LG gaming monitor for $450, Nvidia Shield for $140

Newegg has joined the Black Friday fray. And it's going deep into some of the nerdiest corners of holiday shopping.

Sure, there's a wide array of discounts on Black Friday staples like TVs, smart home gear and home audio components. But Newegg wants to show off its sophisticated side this year, and is offering $10 off of a $50 Lord & Taylor gift card (starting Nov. 23).

Newegg and Lord & Taylor -- the authoritative Black Friday one-stop shopping source for when you need the perfect overclockable GPU to go with that scarf.

But let's stay on target. Newegg's bread and butter is computer stuff: Gaming rigs, motherboards, a la carte processors, hard drives and other components. While other retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Staples are all offering up a handful of gaming desktops and laptops this year, none can match the breadth and depth of Newegg in those categories. And it's also got everything from niche gaming brands to thermal desktop cases and all sorts of other gaming accessories. You can check out everything Newegg is offering in its Black Friday Ultimate Sale flyer.

Newegg is online only -- it has no retail locations -- and a number of these deals are already live. In fact, some end in the next few days.

Many of the promotions don't start until Nov. 20 however, while others begin on Black Friday itself, Nov. 23. We've included information about start and end dates, where available.

PCs, laptops and tablets

Acer Aspire 5 with Nvidia GeForce MX150 and Intel Core i5 for $500 ($200 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Newegg has loaded up this Acer laptop with a remarkable collection of components. We loved a nearly identical version at $600. And for $100 less, Newegg is offering it with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This system is currently available for $530. The price drops to $500 starting Nov. 20. $500.00 at Newegg Read the CNET review

iBUYPOWER gaming desktop (Ryzen 7 1800X/Radeon RX580) for $750 ($330 off) Going all-AMD on a gaming desktop can save some serious money, versus new Intel and Nvidia parts, and this Ryzen/Radeon combo, in a cool-looking lighted case, seems like an excellent value for high-end gaming with a low-end budget. $750.00 at Newegg

Acer Switch Alpha 12 for $520 ($230 off) A great price for this very well-done Windows tablet, especially as it includes a mainstream Core i5 processor, and the clip-on keyboard. It even has its own fanless, liquid cooling system -- Acer's LiquidLoop. $520.00 at Newegg Read the CNET review

Monitors

Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $100 ($50 off) The stuff that Black Friday is made of -- a 24-inch gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync technology for $100. You'll need to enter promo code BFAD100 to get the discount. Deal available starting Nov. 23. $100.00 at Newegg

LG 32GK650F-B 32-inch gaming monitor for $450 ($100 off) Cheaper monitors are easy to find, but this model has a high 2,560x1,440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Freesync support and super-thin bezels. Amazon is offering a similar discount, but it's $50 more at LG's own sale. $450.00 at Newegg

Streamers, components and accessories

Nvidia Shield for $140 ($40 off) A great gift for someone who wants a very high-end version of the Roku and Amazon Fire media streamers that stuff so many stockings. It support 4K and HDR content, runs Android TV apps, and can stream full-on PC games from Nvidia's cloud gaming service. $140.00 at Newegg Read the CNET review

Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake six-core CPU for $250 ($30 off) This is why you come to Newegg. This is likely to be the lowest price you'll find on Intel's current-gen midrange Core i5 CPU. $250.00 at Newegg Read the CNET review

Mushkin REACTOR 1TB Internal Solid State Drive (2.5 Inch SATA III) for $138 A really big, really fast SSD drive used to be an unaffordable luxury. Now you can add 1TB of solid state storage with pretty decent read/write speeds, for a very reasonable price. I found a similar discount on Amazon, too. $138.00 at Newegg

E-WIN Flash XL Series FLA Ergonomic Computer Gaming Chair for $279 ($200 off) Do you know someone who is a gaming chair person? In that unlikely event, this is a highly configurable model, with neck and lumbar support, from a line that usually sells for about $200 more. $280.00 at Newegg

