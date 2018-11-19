Newegg Black Friday 2018 deals: E-WIN Flash XL Series gaming chair $425 off, $140 Nvidia Shield live now, LG gaming monitor for $450 coming soon

Newegg has joined the Black Friday fray. And it's going deep into some of the nerdiest corners of holiday shopping.
Sure, there's a wide array of discounts on Black Friday staples like TVs, smart home gear and home audio components. But Newegg wants to show off its sophisticated side this year, and is offering $10 off of a $50 Lord & Taylor gift card (starting Nov. 23).
Newegg and Lord & Taylor -- the authoritative Black Friday one-stop shopping source for when you need the perfect overclockable GPU to go with that scarf.
But let's stay on target. Newegg's bread and butter is computer stuff: Gaming rigs, motherboards, a la carte processors, hard drives and other components. While other retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Staples are all offering up a handful of gaming desktops and laptops this year, none can match the breadth and depth of Newegg in those categories. And it's also got everything from niche gaming brands to thermal desktop cases and all sorts of other gaming accessories. You can check out everything Newegg is offering in its Black Friday Ultimate Sale flyer.
Some things to know:
- Newegg is online only -- it has no retail locations -- and a number of these deals are already live. In fact, some end in the next few days.
- Many of the promotions have already started and we've marked them with Available Now. Others don't start until Nov. 20 however, while some begin on Black Friday itself, Nov. 23. We've included information about start and end dates, where available.
PCs, laptops and tablets
Acer Aspire 5 with Nvidia GeForce MX150 and Intel Core i5 for $500 ($200 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Newegg has loaded up this Acer laptop with a remarkable collection of components. We loved a nearly identical version at $600. And for $100 less, Newegg is offering it with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
This system is currently available for $530. The price drops to $500 starting Nov. 20.
Available Now: Asus ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop for $800 ($100 off)
We reviewed a higher-end version of the successor to this system and liked it despite its off-putting aesthetics. The machine combines a solid array of components for a reasonable price.
iBUYPOWER gaming desktop (Ryzen 7 1800X/Radeon RX580) for $750 ($330 off)
Going all-AMD on a gaming desktop can save some serious money, versus new Intel and Nvidia parts, and this Ryzen/Radeon combo, in a cool-looking lighted case, seems like an excellent value for high-end gaming with a low-end budget.
Available Now: Acer Switch Alpha 12 for $570 ($180 off)
A great price for this very well-done Windows tablet, especially as it includes a mainstream Core i5 processor, and the clip-on keyboard. It even has its own fanless, liquid cooling system -- Acer's LiquidLoop.
Monitors
Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $100 ($50 off)
The stuff that Black Friday is made of -- a 24-inch gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync technology for $100. You'll need to enter promo code BFAD100 to get the discount.
Deal available starting Nov. 23.
LG 32GK650F-B 32-inch gaming monitor for $450 ($100 off)
Cheaper monitors are easy to find, but this model has a high 2,560x1,440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Freesync support and super-thin bezels. Amazon is offering a similar discount, but it's $50 more at LG's own sale.
Streamers, components and accessories
Available Now: Nvidia Shield for $140 ($40 off)
A great gift for someone who wants a very high-end version of the Roku and Amazon Fire media streamers that stuff so many stockings. It support 4K and HDR content, runs Android TV apps, and can stream full-on PC games from Nvidia's cloud gaming service.
Available Now: Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake six-core CPU for $250 ($30 off)
This is why you come to Newegg. This is likely to be the lowest price you'll find on Intel's current-gen midrange Core i5 CPU.
Available Now: Mushkin REACTOR 1TB Internal Solid State Drive (2.5 Inch SATA III) for $143
A really big, really fast SSD drive used to be an unaffordable luxury. Now you can add 1TB of solid state storage with pretty decent read/write speeds, for a very reasonable price. I found a similar discount on Amazon, too.
Available Now: E-WIN Flash XL Series FLA Ergonomic Computer Gaming Chair for $274 ($425 off)
Do you know someone who is a gaming chair person? In that unlikely event, this is a highly configurable model, with neck and lumbar support, from a line that usually sells for about $200 more.
