The city of Newark, New Jersey, released its Amazon HQ2 proposal on Wednesday after resident Steven Wronko sued the city for access to it in February.

James Martin

The proposal, which is titled "Yes, Newark," is more than 200 pages long. (You can read parts one, two and three here.) Information about the financial incentives Newark is offering to Amazon were redacted.

"The people of New Jersey, especially Newark residents, deserve to know what their government is doing," Wronko said in a statement.

Amazon has been on the search for its second headquarters since September, and plans to pick a new host city later this year. It announced the 20 finalists -- out of proposals from 238 communities in the US, Canada and Mexico -- in January. The company has said HQ2 will be equal to its Seattle headquarters, and that it expects to spend more than $5 billion on the project. HQ2 could add up to 50,000 high-paying jobs over the next 15 to 17 years, Amazon estimates.

"Other finalist cities put their proposals online as part of their PR campaigns to win Amazon over," attorney CJ Griffin, who represented Wronko, said in a statement. "The citizens of those other finalist cities got to be part of the process and see how their cities were being promoted. That builds pride and buy-in from residents. The people of Newark were completely excluded, but we are happy that they can now be part of the process."

The proposal includes more than 50 pages of letters of recommendations, as well as proposed locations for the headquarters. It highlights the city's diversity, tech infrastructure and transportation systems.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Sen. Cory Booker, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy met with Amazon representatives earlier this month to talk about potential locations for HQ2, NJ.com reports.

Analysts have predicted that the two most likely areas to be chosen for HQ2 are the Washington, DC, metro area or the New York metro area.

