New York passes bill requiring NYPD to disclose all its surveillance tools

The New York City Council has voted for police surveillance reform on the largest police department in the US, requiring the NYPD to disclose all the technology it uses to spy on people. The vote comes after a national rallying cry against police brutality following multiple police-involved deaths of black people.

New York City lawmakers passed the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology (POST) Act on Thursday with a veto-proof majority support, including backing from mayor Bill de Blasio. The bill will require the NYPD to disclose all surveillance technology that it uses on the public, as well as develop policies on how it can be used. The bill will also require the NYPD to publish an annual oversight report to ensure that it's following those guidelines.

"These measures that we are voting on today increase accountability and transparency in the department, and provide clear guidelines for addressing police misconduct," City Council speaker Corey Johnson said at a hearing on Thursday.

With an annual budget of an estimated $6 billion, the NYPD has access to a swath of surveillance tools, from facial recognition to license plate readers to X-ray vans. Many of these surveillance tools are only known to the public because of reports and public information requests, and privacy advocates warn that there's much more that the NYPD is not revealing to the public.

Cities like Seattle, Oakland, Detroit and Nashville already have similar versions of this bill, but the passage on Thursday will mean disclosing surveillance technology from one of the most powerful police forces in the world.

"Now the NYPD will have to show the public just how invasive and biased its tracking tools are," said Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project. "For far too long, the NYPD has used federal and private grants to spy on New Yorkers without any civilian oversight, particularly New Yorkers of color, immigrants, and the Muslim community."

The NYPD opposed the bill, telling the City Council last December that if the POST Act passed, it would reveal to terrorists and criminals how they are being spied. The NYPD did not respond to a request for comment.

While the City Council met to vote on the surveillance reform, the NYPD tweeted that the POST Act would endanger undercover officers by revealing the devices they use.

The POST Act was first introduced in 2017, but had been long delayed for a vote due to the NYPD's opposition. Protests against police violence in New York and cities around the world have sparked calls for law enforcement reform, including surveillance measures.

"This moment couldn't have happened without New Yorkers taking to streets and demanding racial justice and police accountability," said Angel Diaz, liberty and national security counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice. "The POST Act brings surveillance oversight to the nation's largest police force, and is a first step in addressing the NYPD's reliance on broken and biased technologies."

Lawmakers across the US are re-examining how their police force spy on people, and passing local legislation to reduce surveillance efforts. In Santa Cruz, California, the city is expected to ban predictive policing -- technology that has been criticized for using biased data to predict where crimes will happen.

In Detroit, the city's facial recognition contract is coming to an end in July, and activists are pushing for lawmakers not to extend the deal.

New York has already passed several of its own police reform legislation, including a repeal of Law 50-A, which kept police personnel records in secret from the public.

Following the City Council's approval, Mayor de Blasio will have 30 days to sign the measure into law. He told NY1 on Wednesday that he supported the measure.

"These measures are important safeguards to protect the civil liberties and privacy rights of New Yorkers in an effort to balance law enforcement and national security concerns with the need for transparency and accountability," council member Vanessa Gibson, who sponsored the bill, said.



