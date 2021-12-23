New York makes fake COVID vaccination cards a state crime

US Department of Defense

It's a federal crime to make, sell or buy fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, and as of Wednesday, falsifying the cards is a state crime in New York as well.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Truth in Vaccination law, which makes faking vaccination cards a misdemeanor and tampering with vaccine-related computer records a felony, NBC New York reported. The legislation says that "a COVID Vaccination Card shall be considered a written instrument for purposes of the forgery statute," making falsification a crime punishable with up to a year in prison.

Fake COVID vaccination cards can be found online for hundreds of dollars, and there've been arrests made for using the fakes. By making falsification a state crime, New York can directly prosecute a culprit instead of letting federal law enforcement handle the case.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distributes COVID vaccine cards to vaccination providers, who in turn fill out cards for vaccinated individuals. There are also multiple smartphone apps for proving vaccination status without having to take a physical card with you.