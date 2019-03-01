NY wants to know why Facebook collects health data from iPhone apps

New York officials are seeking explanations following an allegation that Facebook collects personal data from apps including weight, alcohol consumption, menstrual cycles, heart rate and blood pressure.
According to the Wall Street Journal, one app even allowed a person to record "sexual activity" as exercise and sent that data to Facebook.
The New York Department of Financial Services sent letters on Wednesday requesting documents from the social media giant and developers of the 11 iPhone apps in question, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The letter sent to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks information about the app developers, data categories and a list of New York residents whose data was compromised, the Journal reported. Letters sent to app developers request copies of each company's contracts with Facebook and a description of fees and commissions paid to or received from Facebook regarding the apps.
According to the letters, the materials are due by March 15. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the investigation into Facebook after The Wall Street Journal published an article a week ago.
Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
These are the 11 apps that allegedly share user data with Facebook, according to the Journal:
Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker
Weight Loss Fitness by Verv
BetterMe: Weight Loss Workouts
Lose It!
GetFit: Home Fitness & Workout
Instant Heart Rate: HR Monitor
BetterMen: Fitness Trainer
Realtor.com Real Estate Search
Trulia Real Estate: Find Homes
Breethe: Sleep & Meditation
Glucose Buddy
