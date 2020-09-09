New York City will reopen indoor dining in restaurants this month

Getty/Mint Images

New York City restaurants will reopen for indoor dining on Sept. 30, for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter Wednesday.

There will be new rules in place aimed at avoiding the spread of COVID-19: Restaurants can only fill to 25% capacity indoors, and all patrons must have their temperature taken at the door. One member of each dining party will be required to provide the restaurant with their contact information for contact tracing purposes. There will also be no bar service, and no service after midnight. Tables must be set up six feet apart, and masks must be worn unless a patron is at a table.

UPDATE: On September 30, indoor dining in NYC can resume at 25% capacity.



Strict restrictions will be in place. pic.twitter.com/ORzwGM67PQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 9, 2020

Until now, restaurants in New York City had been able to offer takeout and serve customers outdoors.

