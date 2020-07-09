New York City public schools will reopen with 'blended learning' in the fall

James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

New York, the city with the largest school district in the US, revealed that students will partially return to schools in the fall using "blended learning." Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said that public school students will attend in-person classes two to three days a week, and continue virtual learning on the days they're not physically in the classroom.

"Blended learning simply means at some points in the week you're leaning in person in the classroom, at other points in the week you're learning remotely," de Blasio said Wednesday.

New York was once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US. Schools across the nation were closed in March in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The mayor said that schools will require face masks and social distancing. Schools will also set-up hand washing and sanitizing stations along with nightly deep cleaning protocols. Families who don't feel comfortable with their child returning to school can opt into full online learning, the mayor said.

As of Thursday, there are more than 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US and more than 132,000 people have died, according to John Hopkins University.