New Xbox One Fortnite bundle includes Dark Vertex skin and purple console

Microsoft

Microsoft and Epic Games teamed up for a new Xbox One Fortnite bundle that'll likely appeal to gamers who love purple.

The Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition bundle will be released on June 7 and includes 2,000 V-Bucks, a free month of Xbox Live, the Dark Vertex cosmetic set and a dark purple console with matching controller.

👀 Get a closer look at the Dark Vertex Cosmetic Set included with the Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S Bundle. pic.twitter.com/cx8zBeudAU — Xbox (@Xbox) June 3, 2019

Microsoft introduced its first Xbox One Fortnite bundle in 2018 featuring a white console with the legendary Eon skin.

Suggested retail price for the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition bundle is $299.99. It's being released just a few days before Microsoft's E3 press conference on June 9 where the company will show off Halo Infinite and Gear of War 5.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.