New World: How to sign up for the open beta

Amazon Games

Amazon Games' New World is set to be released Sept. 28, but this weekend it'll have its open beta. This test is free and available for anyone who can run the game.

New World is Amazon Games' new massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG. Players create their character and find themselves on Aeternum Island, which is full of mystical power they'll learn to use as they explore the island's secrets.

Here's what you need to know to sign up for the beta.

How do I get in the New World open beta?

Open up Steam on your PC and head to the New World page. Scroll down to the "Join the New World Open Beta" message, and click on "Request Access." A pop-up message will appear, asking you to confirm that you want to participate in the beta. After you confirm, that's it, you've signed up.

You should get an email on Sept. 9 confirming when you can start downloading the beta.

When does the New World beta start?

Servers are set to go live at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) on Thursday, Sept. 9. The test is scheduled to end Sunday, Sept. 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

What are the PC requirements for New World?

The minimum requirements are:

General: a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores at 3GHz.

Memory: 8GB RAM.

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better.

DirectX: Version 12.

Network: Broadband Internet connection.

Storage: 50GB of available space.

Additional notes: internet connection required to play, offers in-game purchases.

And the recommended specs are: