New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer shows Diana getting cozy with Steve Trevor

The new trailer debuted at CCXP, a virtual comic con based in Brazil.

wonder-woman-1984-warner-bros-gal-gadot-promo

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman.

 Warner Bros.

There was one bit of super news at the very end of this weekend's CCXP, aka Brazil's Comic Con Experience, which was held virtually this year. Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot presented a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984

While the trailer didn't offer much fans hasn't seen before, it did focus on the superhero's humanity -- with shots of her as a child and glimpses of her relationship with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). 

(Sort of) spoiler alert: Even though Trevor appeared to have died in the first film, he's back, and the filmmakers have never hid that fact in the promos released so far. In the final scene of this trailer, he and Diana share a loving glance and a hand clasp. 

Wonder Woman 1984 will open in theaters and also stream on HBO Max on Dec. 25. But HBO Max no longer offers a free one-week trial, so either way, viewers will have to pay for the wonder.

The first Wonder Woman film was the third-highest-grossing movie of 2017, behind only Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. The sequel moves the action from World War I to 1984, the year of the Los Angeles Olympics. 

