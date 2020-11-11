New Windows 10 patch fixes 112 security bugs in Teams, Office and Edge

On Tuesday, Microsoft rolled out its monthly Patch Tuesday security update for Windows 10, fixing 112 vulnerabilities across the OS, as well as in Microsoft Office, Edge and other products.

One of the biggest issues Microsoft patched was a Windows zero-day vulnerability that was exploited in the wild, our sister site ZDNet reported. The vulnerability -- first disclosed on Oct. 30 by Google's Project Zero and Threat Analysis Group security teams -- targeted Windows 7 and Windows 10 users who also used the Chrome browser. The bug allowed an attacker to gain user access in Windows, but further details about the attack have not yet been published.

Other security patches in the update include those for bugs that would allow remote code access attacks in apps like Teams, Excel, Sharepoint, the Microsoft Exchange Server and the Windows Network File System.

If you're still using Windows 7, you can upgrade to Windows 10 for free. You can also check out some of the best Windows 10 tips and tricks, and everything you'll find in the Windows 10 October 2020 update.