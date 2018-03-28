New 'Westworld' trailer coming Thursday

Get ready: Thursday morning will be more than spring sunshine (for some). HBO has announced a new trailer for "Westworld" will arrive at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.
"Westworld" season 2 begins April 22 on HBO.
In a super brief glimpse, HBO teases a new trailer for season 2.
