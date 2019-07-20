New Westworld trailer drops at Comic-Con

Westworld season three is coming in HAWT. Our first trailer for the new season arrived Saturday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con and we could not be more ready for what's coming to destroy us (FutureWorld or nah).

Ahead of SDCC, co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told EW that this time out would be a "little less of a guessing game and more of an experience" for the hosts out in the real world. We also learned season three will pick up right where we ended and push Dolores to discover just what humanity is all about.

Co-showrunner Lisa Joy said this season is about Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) interacting with humans and seeing what she accomplishes now that her main goal has been achieved.

In the first season three trailer released just before the Game of Thrones finale aired, Aaron Paul walks along a futuristic bridge as Brain Damage by Pink Floyd plays. "Sometimes it seems like the world looks all right, like they put a coat of paint on it," he says in a voiceover, "but inside it's rotting to pieces."

The new season also stars Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudiand Marshawn Lynch, and will return next year.