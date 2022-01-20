New Wallace and Gromit movie and Chicken Run 2 confirmed by Netflix

Aardman

Some good news at last: there's going to be a new Wallace and Gromit film! Netflix has confirmed the stop-motion superstars will return in 2024. In the meantime, long-awaited sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will premiere on the streaming service in 2023.

The untitled Wallace and Gromit movie will debut on the BBC in the UK and Netflix elsewhere. It's co-directed by Nick Park, the Oscar-winning creator of Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run and other hits from British outfit Aardman studios, which specializes in stop-motion animation (also known as claymation).

The new film will see amateur inventor and cheese aficionado Wallace invent a smart gnome -- and once again his long-suffering dog chum Gromit will have to save the day.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget follows the first film's puppet fowl in a new adventure following their escape from the farm, only this time they have to break in.

The first Chicken Run was a huge hit back in 2000 (it's still the highest grossing stop-motion animated film ever). The belated sequel brings in new voices to play the main characters. Thandiwe Newton replaces Julia Sawalha as Ginger, while Zachary Levi takes over as the voice of Rocky after original star Mel Gibson's spectacular public flame-out.

The original film's supporting cast of Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton and Lynn Ferguson return as Babs, Bunty and Mac.