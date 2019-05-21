New Vizio's 2019 sound bars start at $70, include Bluetooth

Vizio's 2019 sound bars, which include two new Dolby Atmos models, are available from today with prices ranging between $70 and $700.
The new crop follows the company's first Atmos sound bars from late 2018 and is designed to fill in gaps between existing models which are mostly 46-inch bars.
The full range includes five sound bars -- four 36-inch models and a 20-incher -- with the top two speakers including Dolby Atmos.
- SB36514 -- 36-inch 5.1.4 Atmos sound bar: $700
- SB36312 -- 36-inch 3.1.2 Atmos (no surrounds): $470
- SB3651n -- 36-inch 5.1-channel sound bar: $250 (coming later in 2019)
- SB3621n -- 36-inch 2.1-channel sound bar: $150
- SB2020n -- 20-inch 2.0-channel sound bar: $70
The 36-inch SB36514 fits neatly between the company's $1k flagship and its excellent $500 SB36512. The new SB36514 features rear height surrounds and comes with a six-inch subwoofer. Meanwhile the new step-down SB36312 model includes a slim subwoofer that can be slid underneath furniture. Both speakers feature up-firing drivers for overhead effects in Dolby Atmos-encoded content.
All of the speakers offer Bluetooth support while the Atmos models SB36514 and SB36312 include "voice-control support for Google Assistant, allowing users to control their sound bars using only their voice." In addition the models include Chromecast built-in for multiroom streaming support.
The 5.1-channel SB3651n and 2.1-channel SB3621n "pump out up to 100 dB" and also feature a slim subwoofer which can reach a claimed 50Hz. They feature integrated DTS Virtual:X for simulated surround effects.
The $70 20-inch SB2020n is now the baby of Vizio's range. The company suggests using the subwoofer-less speaker in smaller living areas.
Update, May 21: Adds pricing, photos and additional information.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera.
Discuss: New Vizio's 2019 sound bars start at $70, include Bluetooth
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.