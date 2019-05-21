New Vizio's 2019 sound bars start at $70, include Bluetooth

Sarah Tew/CNET

Vizio's 2019 sound bars, which include two new Dolby Atmos models, are available from today with prices ranging between $70 and $700.

The new crop follows the company's first Atmos sound bars from late 2018 and is designed to fill in gaps between existing models which are mostly 46-inch bars.

The full range includes five sound bars -- four 36-inch models and a 20-incher -- with the top two speakers including Dolby Atmos.

SB36514 -- 36-inch 5.1.4 Atmos sound bar: $700



SB36312 -- 36-inch 3.1.2 Atmos (no surrounds) : $470



SB3651n -- 36-inch 5.1-channel sound bar: $250 (coming later in 2019)



(coming later in 2019) SB3621n -- 36-inch 2.1-channel sound bar: $150



SB2020n -- 20-inch 2.0-channel sound bar: $70



The 36-inch SB36514 fits neatly between the company's $1k flagship and its excellent $500 SB36512. The new SB36514 features rear height surrounds and comes with a six-inch subwoofer. Meanwhile the new step-down SB36312 model includes a slim subwoofer that can be slid underneath furniture. Both speakers feature up-firing drivers for overhead effects in Dolby Atmos-encoded content.

Sarah Tew/CNET

All of the speakers offer Bluetooth support while the Atmos models SB36514 and SB36312 include "voice-control support for Google Assistant, allowing users to control their sound bars using only their voice." In addition the models include Chromecast built-in for multiroom streaming support.

The 5.1-channel SB3651n and 2.1-channel SB3621n "pump out up to 100 dB" and also feature a slim subwoofer which can reach a claimed 50Hz. They feature integrated DTS Virtual:X for simulated surround effects.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The $70 20-inch SB2020n is now the baby of Vizio's range. The company suggests using the subwoofer-less speaker in smaller living areas.

Update, May 21: Adds pricing, photos and additional information.