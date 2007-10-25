New UMPC priced to sell in Asia

When the Kohjinsha SA1 was released outside Japan, it made waves as the first UMPC priced as low as $658. Though the coming of the cheaper ASUS Eee PC has stolen the former's thunder, we were still excited to see the SA1's successor as it could well be the cheapest Vista UMPC in the market (ASUS is based on Linux).

We played around with the new Kohjinsha SH6 display unit and were impressed that the Japanese company actually listened to consumer feedback. The keyboard is now head and shoulders above the SA1. The screen can be rotated with a touch of a button, while a Webcam sits above the display. The memory card slot is now SDHC as well as Memory Stick compatible.



However, the fact that the screen has been bumped up to 1,240x600 resolution is a mixed bag. On the one hand, Web sites can now be fully viewed without any side scrolling. On the other, reading the 7-inch screen is now a lot more eye-straining. Priced at $921, it is currently being distributed in Singapore by PA Mart and also cheaper than the Fujitsu LifeBook U1010, which runs on Windows Vista Home Basic Edition as well.

We will be getting our hands on a test unit soon so watch out for our full review.

