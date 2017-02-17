New 'Twin Peaks' teasers bring back dark memories

It's happening again...

Two new teasers have been unwrapped for the return of "Twin Peaks". The trailers come courtesy of UK channel Sky Atlantic, which will broadcast the new season of the cult show at the same time as it premieres on US TV.

Writer, director and chief weirdo David Lynch approved the trailers, and they're as enigmatic as you might expect. Instead of giving anything away about the new 18-episode season, the teasers hark back to the beginning and end of the original show, first broadcast in 1990.

First, we revisit the sad fate of Laura Palmer, whose murder kicked off the curious case all those years ago.

Then we relive this moment of reflection for Kyle MacLachlan's Special Agent Cooper.

"Twin Peaks" returns with the first two episodes on Sunday, 21 May, at 9 p.m. on Showtime in the US. The premiere happens simultaneously in the UK on Sky Atlantic -- that's 2 a.m. on Monday, 22 May, for British fans.

The third and fourth episodes will be online for US viewers on Showtime's digital platform straight after the premiere.

British viewers can also watch the premiere at a more normal time on Tuesday, 23 May, at 9 p.m. In the meantime, the original series is available to watch on Sky Box Sets and online streaming service Now TV.

MacLachlan returns for the new season, as do Mädchen Amick, Sherilyn Fenn and Lynch himself. There are also a host of new faces, including Monica Bellucci, Trent Reznor and Laura Dern.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.