Next 'Twin Peaks' book to spring more clues ... hopefully

The "Twin Peaks" revival debuted Sunday. As fans of the show know, answers about the characters lives over the past 25 years don't come easily.

In fact, fans may have even more questions than answers when the 18 episodes on Showtime conclude in September. (Editors' note: Showtime is owned by CBS, CNET's parent company.)

Mark Frost, the show's co-creator, is writing a book due out October 31 that will seek answer some of the questions. "Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier" will reveal "what happened to key characters in the 25 years in between the events of the first series and the second," according to Amazon.

Frost already wrote a book published last fall called "A Secret History of Twin Peaks." That book offers insights into the backstories of major characters such as Major Briggs, Log Lady, Dr. Jacoby and Dougie Milford. "A Secret History of Twin Peaks" uses fictional newspaper clippings, government case files, photos, drawings, letters and secret messages to reveal clues about people, places and events key to the "Twin Peaks" lore.

"Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier" will most likely be in a similar style and promises to "add context and commentary to the strange and cosmic happenings of the new series."

