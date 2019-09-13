New trailer for HBO's Watchmen takes viewers beyond the masks

Are you watching? A new trailer for HBO's upcoming Watchmen series came out Friday, and it shows that living behind a mask isn't easy.

The show is based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel series about an alternate history where costumed crimefighters are part of the fabric of life, though only one has actual superpowers. Stars include Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Regina King and Jeremy Irons, among others. Damon Lindelof of Lost fame is the showrunner. An earlier trailer came out at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

Watchmen has been filmed before. It was made into a 2009 Zack Snyder movie, but not all fans loved that.

Watchmen premieres Oct. 20 on HBO. Here's more of what we know about it.