New trailer for The Punisher season 2 spills some serious blood

Frank Castle isn't the one who dies, he's the one who does the killing.
In a new trailer for season 2 of Netflix's The Punisher, out Thursday, Castle (played by Jon Bernthal) makes that very clear as smashes heads into sinks, guns into faces and bodies into the floor.
Villain Jigsaw doesn't seem to be in a good mood.
The Punisher is one of the last surviving Marvel Netflix shows, following the cancelation of Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist.
Season two comes out January 18.
