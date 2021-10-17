New trailer for The Batman reveals super-intense Robert Pattinson action

Robert Pattinson packs a punch in the latest trailer for The Batman, unleashed Saturday at DC Fandome. Intense acting and fight scenes make this film look like possibly the grittiest, most tortured version of the caped crusader to sear the big screen.

The Batman is scheduled to come out March 4, 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, the new take on the classic comic features a number of well-known villains given a dark new look. Paul Dano stars as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell shows up as crime boss the Penguin. Facing them are Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as faithful butler Alfred.

This version of Batman "doesn't have as much control over his personality," Pattinson said as he introduced the trailer. "The delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear as other iterations ... I kind of really like this idea it's a little bit out of control. He hasn't completely defined what Batman is, but he gets lost in it. Whenever he's putting it on every night, he's not sleeping, and he's becoming this quite sort of odd creature."

While chatting with Pattinson and Kravitz at DC Fandome, Reeves said he's currently finishing the film. The first trailer for this Batman movie was unveiled at last year's Fandome, but COVID disruption saw the release date pushed back. At the moment, it's only set for theaters and won't stream on Warner Bros. streaming service HBO Max for at least 45 days afterward. However there are two Batman-adjacent TV spin-off shows in the works for HBO Max, one of which reportedly focuses on the cops of Gotham PD.

This standalone version of the caped crusader shouldn't be confused with several other versions of the character who will reportedly show up in The Flash, a forthcoming movie starring Ezra Miller as the scarlet speedster. That film is set to unite a multiverse of superhero stars old and new, including Ben Affleck as the Batman from the Justice League films and Michael Keaton from Tim Burton's Batman films.

Fandome revealed teasers, news and first-look previews of forthcoming movies, TV shows, games and cartoons. Among the other iconic heroes featured at Fandome are various live-action and animated versions of Superman (with a new motto), Aquaman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, Peacemaker and more.

DC's lineup of movies includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the villainous Black Adam. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also on the way, with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard splashing around for the sequel.

Along with The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker from James Gunn and John Cena on HBO Max, there are also the CW's Arrowverse shows including Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Naomi, produced by Ava DuVernay. Animated titles include Batman: Caped Crusader, limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and video game adaptation Injustice featuring Superman as a villain. DC games in the works include Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.