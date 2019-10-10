Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

In the new trailer for Pixar's Onward, out Thursday, we meet the modern magical world of Ian and Barley Lightfoot, two brothers wrestling with a magical spell to bring their dad back for 24 hours.

Having presumably passed away before Ian (Holland) could meet him, the dad left behind a magical staff to cast a spell giving the family one day to be together. Of course, nothing's that easy.

The teenage elves are voices by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. Both members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and their mother is voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

There are unicorns, magical staffs, mushroom-shapped houses-- and yeah, Pratt and Holland have a dragon for a dog.

Onward hits theaters March 6, 2020.