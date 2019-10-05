New The Expanse teaser trailer from Amazon shows new worlds and problems

The Expanse is the kind of exciting sci-fi series that gives fans of space stories a chance to ponder what life would be like for us hundreds of years in the future when the human race has spread out across the solar system.

Fans of the series got a glimpse of season four when Amazon Prime Video showed the first episode at New York Comic Con on Saturday. Following the screening, Amazon Prime Video released an all new teaser trailer and poster, giving fans a few clues as to what will come next in the story.

Amazon

The Expanse begins a new chapter in season four when the crew of the Rocinante begin a mission from the UN to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate.

Enlarge Image Amazon

Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets, which creates a land rush as a result. The fight over land creates even more tension between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt.

Ilus is the first of these new planets that happens to be rich with natural resources. But while this planet may seem desirable for a homestead, it also has the ruins of a long dead alien civilization with no indicators of what happened to the previous settlers.

Earthers, Martians and Belters try to colonize Ilus first, but have no idea of the larger dangers that may await them.

Last year, Amazon saved The Expanse series from extinction after SyFy cancelled the series. The good news isn't just that fans of the show get to see their favorite characters in new adventures in season four, but that Amazon has already renewed the series for a fifth season as well.

The fourth season of The Expanse will launch on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 13, 2019.