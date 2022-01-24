Julian Assange extradition appeal Google sued over handling location data Tax filing: Best tax deductions 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Free COVID-19 test kits Yellowjackets finale recap

New footage from The Batman shows up in YouTube ads

 Warner Bros

It's just over a month away from the premiere of The Batman in theaters. Brand new footage of the movie is out, but it was only available in the most unlikely and skippable of places. 

A new never-before-seen clip from The Batman showed up in a preroll YouTube ad, as spotted earlier Monday by Gizmodo. The footage shows Bruce Wayne attending a funeral, which gets interrupted when a car crashes through the church. 

The clip is strange, as it's a straight cut from the film instead of a standard trailer Warner Bros. has released prior. It's only at the very end that the title card for the movie shows up. 

The Batman will come out in theaters on March 4. Robert Pattinson plays the Dark Knight, who is in his early years of being a superhero. 

