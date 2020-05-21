CNET también está disponible en español.

Tenet trailer offers more clues to new Christopher Nolan mind bender

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson star in Nolan's time-twisting spy thriller.

tenetposter

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in director Christopher Nolan's movie Tenet.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

With shades of Memento and Inception, Tenet is shaping up to be a mind-bender in the best way possible. Expect huge action set pieces, mystery and a dash of sci-fi from Christopher Nolan's latest.

Tenet, which is still scheduled for a theatrical release in July despite the coronavirus pandemic, will see actor John David Washington play an elite spy, military-type operative and time engineer, somehow all at once. A new trailer dropped inside Fortnite on Thursday, and then on YouTube

It's all got something to do with a test that apparently doesn't have a lot of survivors. "That test you passed?" Martin Donovan's character says to him at one point. "Not everybody goes. Welcome to the afterlife."

His mission: Stop World War III. The word "tenet" is a password that ensures people take him seriously.

In one scene, Washington sees bullet holes in glass but says the shooting hasn't happened yet. If this movie is about reverse-engineering events by bending time and space, we're in for a crazy, awesome ride.

Other scenes in the new trailer shows not only numerous explosions, including a very big plane, but also conversations about the importance of reverse-engineering time to change the future. 

tenetbig

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in Tenet.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

So Tenet isn't about time travel, it's about the people who can manipulate time and thus future events. Maybe? We'll have to wait for more trailers to reveal clues to Nolan's sci-fi world where nothing seems to be set in stone.  

Actors Martin DonovanRobert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine also star.

Tenet is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2020.

Also on a side note, it appears that Nolan will be showing "one of his iconic films to Fortnite this summer for a full length free screening for fans," so stay tuned for more details on that soon. 

