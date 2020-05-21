CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Amazon Prime Day Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC launch trailer Justice League Snyder Cut release confirmed Best VPN service Memorial Day deals Apple, Google coronavirus tracking tools

New Tenet trailer offers more clues in this mind-twisting spy thriller

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson star in Christopher Nolan's latest mind bender.

Listen
- 01:06
tenet2

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in director Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

With shades of Memento and Inception, Tenet is shaping up to be a mind-bender in the best way possible. Expect huge action set pieces, mystery and a dash of sci-fi from Christopher Nolan's latest.

Tenet, which is still scheduled for a theatrical release July 17 despite the coronavirus pandemic, will see actor John David Washington play an elite spy, military operative and time traveller, somehow all at once. A new trailer dropped inside Fortnite Thursday. 

It's all got something to do with a test that apparently doesn't have a lot of survivors. "That test you passed?" Martin Donovan's character says to him at one point. "Not everybody goes. Welcome to the afterlife."

His mission: Stop World War III. The word "tenet" is a password that ensures people take him seriously.

tenetbig

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in Tenet.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

In one scene, Washington sees bullet holes in glass but says the shooting hasn't happened yet. If this movie is about reverse-engineering events by bending time and space, we're in for a crazy, awesome ride.

Actors Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine also star.

Tenet is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2020.

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

See all photos