New Tenet trailer offers more clues in this mind-twisting spy thriller

Warner Bros. Pictures

With shades of Memento and Inception, Tenet is shaping up to be a mind-bender in the best way possible. Expect huge action set pieces, mystery and a dash of sci-fi from Christopher Nolan's latest.

Tenet, which is still scheduled for a theatrical release July 17 despite the coronavirus pandemic, will see actor John David Washington play an elite spy, military operative and time traveller, somehow all at once. A new trailer dropped inside Fortnite Thursday.

It's all got something to do with a test that apparently doesn't have a lot of survivors. "That test you passed?" Martin Donovan's character says to him at one point. "Not everybody goes. Welcome to the afterlife."

His mission: Stop World War III. The word "tenet" is a password that ensures people take him seriously.

Warner Bros. Pictures

In one scene, Washington sees bullet holes in glass but says the shooting hasn't happened yet. If this movie is about reverse-engineering events by bending time and space, we're in for a crazy, awesome ride.

Actors Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine also star.

Tenet is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2020.