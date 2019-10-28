CNET también está disponible en español.

New Superman & Lois Lane TV series flying over to The CW

The Man of Steel and his better half are getting their own standalone series.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will star in the upcoming Superman & Lois TV series.

A new superhero series featuring Superman is in development for The CW

The CW is "actively developing a one-hour project called Superman & Lois Lane for next season" with Supergirl actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch starring as the famous DC Comics couple, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, parent company of CNET.)

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret," Hoechlin posted on his Instagram Monday. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we'll be speaking about. It gives me great comfort to know that they'll steer us in the right direction."

I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of. I couldn’t ask for a better partner than @BitsieTulloch in all of this. I’ve already learned so much from her and I know that won’t stop anytime soon. So thank you @gregberlanti and everyone else who brought her in as our Lois Lane. All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work! P.S. I had no idea this picture existed when someone grabbed the shot of Bitsie and I on the monitor, and I just noticed today the resemblance of my expression to that of Mr. Reeves. Had to share. Hope we make something he would be proud of. Up, up!

The new series will be headed by former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, who also has previous experience writing about Superman. Helbing wrote a season 8 episode of the teen Superman series Smallville called Hero.

@tylerhoechlin and I are so happy that we can finally talk about this project!!! I am so excited (thank you @warnerbrostv, @dccomics, @thecw, @gberlanti et al). Our incredible showrunner Todd Helbing is writing SUCH a riveting, unique, and poignant story for us. And I couldn’t ask for a better or more fun partner than Tyler 🎉 Also, in the interest of reiterating how much I LOVE playing #LoisLane, I’m reposting part of the blurb I wrote when I was first cast a year ago: Excuse me while I fangirl for a moment: When I started acting, one of my teachers asked me to watch the screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for 1978’s Superman. All of the actresses were terrific, but it was always clear to me why Margot Kidder won the role: she seemed lit from within, full of joie de vivre. Now, at a time when the noble profession of journalism feels under siege, it’s a privilege to join the club of actresses who have played the dogged reporter. As far back as 1938 when she first appeared in Action Comics #1, Lois Lane has defied and subverted society’s expectations of how women should behave. She was portrayed as opinionated, inquisitive, and an unapologetically badass career woman at a time when many representations of women leaned more towards meek and demure. One of the reasons the character has remained so compelling for the last 80 years is that she has all these formidable, strong-willed qualities, but she’s also vulnerable, romantic, and feminine. A truly modern woman. ❤️

This isn't the first time the loving super couple has had their own TV show. From 1993 to 1997, the series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman starring Dean Cain as Clark Kent/Superman and Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane aired on ABC.

While there are no official details about the new series, it will likely be not only about fighting crime and mayhem, but could also tackle what family life would be like for Superman and Lois as a married couple and parents.

Neither The CW nor DC Comics immediately responded to a request for comment.

Tyler Hoechlin has been portraying Superman on the CW show Supergirl since 2016.

Currently, Hoechlin plays Superman and Tulloch plays Lois Lane on Supergirl and various Arrowverse crossover episodes on The Flash and Arrow. The both will reprise their roles in the upcoming "Crisis on Infinite Earths" series of episodes. 

The Arrowverse, for those not in The CW know, refers to DC Comics-based superhero shows that appear on the CW network: The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow

More superheroes

The upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths story arc is a crossover that plays out across those three franchises and features characters from those shows, including Superman.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is based on the DC Comics miniseries in 1985 and 1986 that explored the idea of multiple incarnations of Superman. Smallville actor Tom Welling returns as one version of Superman, as does actor Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 movie Superman Returns.

Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths debuts on The CW in December, and continues in January 2020.