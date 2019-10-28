New Superman & Lois Lane TV series flying over to The CW

The CW

A new superhero series featuring Superman is in development for The CW.

The CW is "actively developing a one-hour project called Superman & Lois Lane for next season" with Supergirl actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch starring as the famous DC Comics couple, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, parent company of CNET.)

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret," Hoechlin posted on his Instagram Monday. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we'll be speaking about. It gives me great comfort to know that they'll steer us in the right direction."

The new series will be headed by former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, who also has previous experience writing about Superman. Helbing wrote a season 8 episode of the teen Superman series Smallville called Hero.

This isn't the first time the loving super couple has had their own TV show. From 1993 to 1997, the series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman starring Dean Cain as Clark Kent/Superman and Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane aired on ABC.

While there are no official details about the new series, it will likely be not only about fighting crime and mayhem, but could also tackle what family life would be like for Superman and Lois as a married couple and parents.

Neither The CW nor DC Comics immediately responded to a request for comment.

Currently, Hoechlin plays Superman and Tulloch plays Lois Lane on Supergirl and various Arrowverse crossover episodes on The Flash and Arrow. The both will reprise their roles in the upcoming "Crisis on Infinite Earths" series of episodes.

The Arrowverse, for those not in The CW know, refers to DC Comics-based superhero shows that appear on the CW network: The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow.

The upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths story arc is a crossover that plays out across those three franchises and features characters from those shows, including Superman.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is based on the DC Comics miniseries in 1985 and 1986 that explored the idea of multiple incarnations of Superman. Smallville actor Tom Welling returns as one version of Superman, as does actor Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 movie Superman Returns.

Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths debuts on The CW in December, and continues in January 2020.