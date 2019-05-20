Game of Thones is over, and it's time for another small-screen obsession: Stranger Things. The third season of the 1980s-set science fiction-horror show will explode onto Netflix on July 4, and a new video clip came out on Monday.
Billy Hargrove is a jerk to the main kids of Hawkins, Indiana, but to the ladies who lounge at the Hawkins Community Pool, especially Mike Wheeler's mom, Karen, he's hunk-a-delic.
The teaser doesn't give away any plot details, but it does throw viewers right back into the '80s, when suntan lotion ruled over sunscreen, New Coke was a thing, and blue-and-pink layered eyeshadow was a fashion must.
Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4 for its third season.
New Stranger Things 3 trailer gets in the swim at the Hawkins pool
