New Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker footage brings back Duel of the Fates

A new 30-second Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker promotional spot dropped on Thanksgiving Day. Some of the footage isn't new, but two things stood out to many fans: A line from Emperor Palpatine and a familiar crash of music from Star Wars legend John Williams.

Palpatine's ever-creepy voice delivers your new favorite all-purpose line, "This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker." Try it now. "This will be the final word in the story of this turkey drumstick." "This will be the final word in this game of Bob's Burgers Clue." Has many uses.

And some fans have decided the Skywalker in the "story of Skywalker" is definitely Ben Solo/Kylo Ren.

palpatine: this will be the final word in THE STORY OF SKYWUKKAH



[*several shots focused entirely on ben solo*]



dudebros: not a skywalker — Alex Kane (@alexjkane) November 28, 2019

So "the final word in the story of Skywalker", uh?

Now we have no doubt AT ALL about who's the Skywalker of the title, right? https://t.co/KKcViupRVK — Stavrogin/commissions open (@CPongetti) November 28, 2019

But for some, it was all about the music. The brief spot includes composer John Williams' Duel of the Fates, a recurring Star Wars musical theme that debuted during the famed Darth Maul lightsaber battle in 1999's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. In the TV spot, Duel of the Fates transitions into The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme).

everyone else: Christmas music 🎄



me: Duel of the Fates on repeat ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fFnoKeYZCn — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) November 28, 2019

me at everything sheev and duel of the fates in the new #starwars tv spot pic.twitter.com/sjY8ELVefQ — Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) November 28, 2019

Duel of the Fates AND Vader’s theme... I am not going to make it another month... pic.twitter.com/UJvrWrZaOd — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 28, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens worldwide Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.