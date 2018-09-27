New Star Wars Resistance teaser has more Captain Phasma, Poe Dameron

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Disney's new animated series Star Wars Resistance will have plenty of action featuring new characters who find themselves spying and racing while protecting the Colossus, a massive refueling platform on an outer rim ocean planet.

But in a new extended sneak peek video posted Thursday, we also see familiar faces from previous Star Wars movies The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Both Poe Dameron (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and Captain Phasma (voiced by Gwendoline Christie) are featured in the new view. Dameron recruits the young Resistance pilot Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono (voiced by Christopher Sean) to spy on the First Order.

And of course Phasma is there to make things difficult for everyone.

We also get quick glimpses of other beloved characters like General Leia Organa (voiced by Rachel Butera) and droid BB-8. The series takes place before events in The Force Awakens.

Previous trailers and behind-the-scenes videos gave an inside look at new mechanics known collectively as Team Fireball, as well as the elite crew of pilots known as the Aces.

Star Wars Resistance will premiere on Disney Channel on Oct. 7, and will later air on Disney XD in the United States and worldwide.