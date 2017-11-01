New action-packed 'Last Jedi' teaser has big reveals

Warning: Star Wars spoilers ahead!

In a new teaser trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" that dropped during game 7 of the World Series Wednesday evening, footage landed of scenes never seen in previous trailers.

The trailer begins with none other than Luke Skywalker himself (Mark Hamill) standing in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon for the first time in decades. The Jedi Master hasn't been aboard the Falcon since 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back."

Plus, we get glimpses of the villain Snoke (Andy Serkis), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) punching walls and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) looking rather nervous on a transport ship.

We also see Finn (John Boyega) dueling Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) in a fight that looks like it could be one of the biggest climaxes in the movie.

One of the most gratifying moments of the trailer is Rey (Daisy Ridley) with her lightsaber ignited in hand… fighting Luke in the rain who yells at her, "This is not going to go the way you think!"

There's also more footage of the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia.

Directed by Rian Johnson, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is in theaters worldwide on Dec. 15.