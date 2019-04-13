New Star Wars Disney attraction will spew soda from thermal detonators

Disney

If you've ever wanted to literally step into the world of Star Wars, you'll be able to with the new Disney Parks attraction Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

According to new details revealed during a Galaxy's Edge panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, fans will be able to drink blue milk and soda out of thermal detonators, customize lightsabers and listen to new music from the Modal Nodes band in the upcoming Disney Parks attraction. CNET reporter Sean Keane attended the panel and live-tweeted updates.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars land: What to expect in Galaxy's Edge

Two main elements of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge include The Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Smuggler's Run is the Millennium Falcon experience, which will let riders pilot Han Solo and Chewbacca's famous ship.

Rise of the Resistance will drop guests into the middle of a battle between Leia Organa's Resistance and the dark First Order.



More revealed by Disney and Lucasfilm at the panel:



Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy's Edge will see you escaping a First Order Star Destroyer and feature Rey, Poe and Kylo Ren. It's also the biggest attraction Disney has ever built for its parks.

The concept art for Galaxy's Edge displayed during the panel showed an old podracer engine on its side, being used to cook space meat.

The concept art for Galaxy’s Edge shows an old podracer engine on its side, being used to cook space meat (much to @joshgad’s delight). #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/llayuHVZJM — Sean Keane at Star Wars Celebration Chicago (@SpectacularSean) April 13, 2019

Fans will be able to customize their own lightsabers.

Director and voice actor Frank Oz will yet again voice Yoda.

Character Hondo Ohnaka, voiced by Star Wars Rebels actor Jim Cummings, looks and sounds amazing.

The Disney Parks crew went to Kenya to track down character Nien Nunb's original Return of the Jedi voice actor Kipsang Rotich for Galaxy's Edge.

Aaaaand here’s a Galaxy’s Edge tune from DJ Rex! #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/WSqR4IvDaz — Sean Keane at Star Wars Celebration Chicago (@SpectacularSean) April 13, 2019

At the Galaxy's Edge cantina, actor Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, will return as Rex from Star Tours. But this time instead of a Star Tours guide, he's a DJ.

Galaxy's Edge will feature a new tune from Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes, the cantina band.

The Play Disney app will be essential to Galaxy's Edge, used for translation and gaming.

Fans will also find out what blue milk tastes like and will be able to get fancy Coke. The containers look a bit like thermal detonators.

Coca-Cola

The holocron on stage contains fans' Star Wars stories, recorded at Star Wars Celebration, for Galaxy's Edge.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens to the public May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and Aug. 29 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Get even more details in our guide to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Star Wars Celebration Chicago runs through Monday. Here's what you should expect from the rest of the weekend.