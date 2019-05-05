New Star Wars books coming to lead up to The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm

While waiting for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to hit the big screen in December, fans can check out a brand new slate of books dedicated to a galaxy far, far away.

On May 4 -- otherwise known as Star Wars Day -- Lucasfilm and Disney announced quite a few upcoming books for kids and adults to get them excited for The Rise of Skywalker.

Lucasfilm plans to debut a series of books and comics called Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which are connected to the highly anticipated movie.

"While these titles will include some hints and Easter eggs for the new film, the majority of these titles will feature all-new stories set following the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Michael Siglain, Lucasfilm's creative director of publishing, said in a statement on Saturday. "Our 'Journey to' books and comics will star Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, and, of course, Leia, Chewie, the droids, and the First Order."

While there are quite a few new books coming out for the new Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker publishing line, here's the titles I'm most excited about:

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Resistance Reborn

By Rebecca Roanhorse

In this Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novel, characters Poe Dameron, General Leia Organa, Rey, and Finn must struggle to rebuild the Resistance after their defeat at the hands of the First Order in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

On sale: Nov. 12, 2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Force Collector

By Kevin Shinick

In this Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker young adult novel set just before The Force Awakens, a restless teenager sets out to discover what connection his mysterious Force powers have to the fabled Jedi and what the Force has in store for him.

On sale: Nov. 19, 2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: We are the Resistance

Written by Elizabeth Schaefer, Illustrated by Alan Baston

Join Leia, Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, Rose, BB-8 and all the brave heroes of the Resistance in their fight against the First Order! Featuring stunning retro-stylized illustrations, this book includes iconic scenes from The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

On sale: Oct. 4, 2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Spark of the Resistance

Written by Justina Ireland, Illustrated by Phil Noto

When a distress plea goes up from the isolated planet Minfar, Resistance heroes Rey, Poe, and Rose hear the call! Together they will face down a First Order battalion, terrifying flying creatures and a weapon that could change the course of the war.

On sale: Oct. 4, 2019

The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

By Phil Szostak

This is the official behind-the-scenes concept, production and post-production art for the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Go inside the creative process behind the the film. The Art of The Rise of Skywalker will take readers into the creative process behind visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons and vehicles of the landmark conclusion more than 40 years in the making.

On sale: Dec. 20, 2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-up Galaxy

By Matthew Reinhart

This pop-up book opens up to form a displayable 3D diorama of the entire saga. Packed with amazing Star Wars moments and hidden surprises to discover, Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy represents a whole new level of interactivity in pop-up books.

On sale: Oct. 8, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary

By Pablo Hidalgo

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary is a 200-page definitive guide to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, revealing the characters, creatures, droids, locations and technology from the new film. This book is packed with more than 500 images and information, plus cross-sections of new vehicles.

On sale: Dec. 20, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Galaxy Needs You

By Caitlin Kennedy, Illustrated by Eda Kaban

Have you ever stopped to think about how there is nobody else in the galaxy who is exactly like you? This empowering picture book celebrates young heroes-in-the-making and features illustrations that follow Rey on her own hero's journey.

On sale: Dec. 17, 2019