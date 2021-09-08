Apple event set for Sept. 14 Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial Space station photo captures Earth's edge WarioWare: Get It Together Matrix 4: Pick red or blue Blue's Clues host Steve returns

New Star Trek Prodigy trailer revealed during Star Trek Day

A fresh look at Star Trek Prodigy, a kids focused Star Trek show.

startrek

Star Trek Prodigy is coming October this year.

 Paramount

Star Trek Prodigy is an upcoming animated series making its debut on Paramount+ this coming October. Today, during Star Trek Day celebrations, ViacomCBS showed off a brand new trailer for the show.

A kids focused show made in partnership with Nickelodeon, Star Trek Prodigy looks similar in aesthetic to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Children will obviously gravitate to it, but so will Star Trek fans of all ages. It stars Kate Mulgrew, reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager and follows a crew of young aliens who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship.

It's in the safe hands of Kevin and Dan Hageman, who are best known for their work on the surprisingly solid Ninjago series, and executive produced by Star Trek super producer Alex Kurtzman.

The first episode makes its debut on October 28, 2021 on Paramount+.