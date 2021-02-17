New SpaceX Starship prototype SN10 could fly as soon as Friday

SpaceX

Just a few weeks after its predecessor SN9 flew high and then crash landed on the Texas Gulf coast, SN10 could try to improve on that performance as soon as this Friday.

SN10 and SN9 are the latest iterations of SpaceX and Elon Musk's Starship prototypes that the company has been developing in full view from its facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Musk has promised the next-generation rocket will be capable of revolutionary point-to-point travel around the globe, as well as to the moon, Mars and beyond.

Over the past few years, Starship prototypes have progressed from making short, low-altitude "hops" to high-altitude flight demonstrations. The past two serial numbers, SN8 and SN9, have both flown to altitudes comparable to where commercial jets cruise, but then came in for explosive hard landings.

Musk had warned in advance of the tests that he expected such "rapid unscheduled disassembly" events to be part of the development process.

SpaceX / CNET video capture by Jackson Ryan

Following the flight and crash landing of SN8 in December, the follow-up flight of SN9 suffered a series of delays throughout January. It was revealed that SN8 had been launched without all required approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration and a kind of staring contest developed as the FAA then took its time to grant the launch license for SN9.

In the end, the FAA was satisfied with the safety precautions for the test flight and SN9 finally flew on Feb. 2. After its fiery return to Earth that afternoon, the FAA announced it would be investigating the landing "mishap."

While that investigation is still underway, SpaceX is pressing forward with SN10. A static test firing could happen as soon as Wednesday and temporary flight restrictions for a potential launch are now in place for the area around and above Boca Chica for Friday, with backup closures on Saturday and Sunday as well.

This means it's conceivable we'll see SN10 fly as soon as Friday, but there's plenty of reasons to be skeptical of that timeline, including the unprecedented weather and power outages gripping Texas this week and the ongoing FAA investigation into SN9's hard landing.

Check back here for updates and a livestream once SN10 is ready to fly.

