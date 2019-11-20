LabPadre/Screenshot by CNET

It looks as though a little re-assembly may be required on the biggest prototype yet of Elon Musk's Mars Starship.

The early version of the next generation SpaceX rocket appeared to fail during a pressurization test, sending billowing clouds of gas and its hood miles into the air at the company's Boca Chica, Texas test site on Wednesday.

A webcam streaming from nearby South Padre Island caught the "anomaly" that occurred at 3:27 p.m. Central Time.

A more distant view catches the sizable hood falling back to the ground:

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fortunately, SpaceX also has another prototype - "Mk2" - at its Florida facilities, so we may still see the next phase of Starship development soon.

On Twitter, Musk said SpaceX will take the opportunity to move on to its next iteration, "Mk3," which he says will have a more advanced flight design.

Absolutely, but to move to Mk3 design. This had some value as a manufacturing pathfinder, but flight design is quite different. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2019

It's important to remember this in no way dooms Starship's development and it's not clear how much it may set the program back, if at all. The "Mk" series of prototypes are designed to be able to achieve orbital flight.

The previous single-engine prototype, dubbed "Starhopper," successfully performed a few very short hops, topping out at 150 meters (492 feet) earlier this year.